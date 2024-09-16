NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 391,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NXDT opened at 6.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.84. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.67 and a 52-week high of 9.34.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 15,000 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 5.37 per share, for a total transaction of 80,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately 431,672.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 24,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 5.10 per share, for a total transaction of 126,622.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 232,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,509.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 5.37 per share, for a total transaction of 80,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 431,672.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 73,744 shares of company stock worth $379,896 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 146,102 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

