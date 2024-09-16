NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEXON Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEXOY stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.76. 6,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,568. NEXON has a twelve month low of C$14.73 and a twelve month high of C$22.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.08.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

