Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Update

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NR stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 427,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,920. The stock has a market cap of $606.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 2.87. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
