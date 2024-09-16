NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $112.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of NetEase by 12.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 804.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Up 0.2 %

NTES opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

