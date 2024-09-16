Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0154

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 73.3% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $691.12 million and approximately $445.60 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,694.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.00539009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00108205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00295077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030556 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00032447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00079428 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,665,847,777 coins and its circulating supply is 44,947,724,005 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.