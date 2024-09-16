NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $3.94 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00006761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.46 billion and approximately $150.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,549,867 coins and its circulating supply is 1,129,975,009 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,210,367,426 with 1,129,637,414 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.22448594 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $115,295,708.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

