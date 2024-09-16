National Bankshares Raises Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.14.

Get Empire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMP.A

Empire Stock Performance

Empire Increases Dividend

EMP.A opened at C$39.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. Empire has a twelve month low of C$31.45 and a twelve month high of C$41.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Empire

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total value of C$108,960.00. In related news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,294 shares of company stock valued at $504,880. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.