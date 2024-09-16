My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $63,292.22 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

