MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Up 150%

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) rose 150% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,044,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 155,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
MTB Metals Stock Up 50.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.54.
About MTB Metals
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
