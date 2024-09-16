Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up 1.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

