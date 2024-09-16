Montag & Caldwell LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,224,220 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,976.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 577,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,251,000 after acquiring an additional 570,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 487,140 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

