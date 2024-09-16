Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 1,557 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $175.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average is $166.63.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
