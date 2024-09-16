Monero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.44 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and $51.44 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $168.34 or 0.00286508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00534634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00107950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00032611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00078878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.