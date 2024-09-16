MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

MGM China stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

MGM China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.4733 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MGM China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

