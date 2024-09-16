Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $96.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 147,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

