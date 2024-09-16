Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Up 1.6%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.77 and last traded at $117.72. Approximately 1,539,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,623,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $299.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $61,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

