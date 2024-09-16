Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,913 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $2,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $2,029,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Itron Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Itron stock opened at $102.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock worth $584,721. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

