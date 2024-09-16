Menard Financial Group LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

TJX opened at $119.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

