Menard Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,187,000 after buying an additional 351,055 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,115,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 364.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 202,193 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 579,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

