Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 6,910 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC owned 0.33% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 267.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after buying an additional 788,906 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,409 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 374,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 131,233 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

