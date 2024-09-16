Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 141 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.2% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO opened at $137.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

