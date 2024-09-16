Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 675 ($8.83) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.54) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.50) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.
In related news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,799.92). In other news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,799.92). Also, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 9,740 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($64,958.81). Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
