MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the August 15th total of 92,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of MNOV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,100. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.72.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

