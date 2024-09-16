McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,804,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,253 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,806,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $97,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $518.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $567.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.76. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.93.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

