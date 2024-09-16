McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $301.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $300.11 and last traded at $297.28. Approximately 614,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,463,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.53.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.37.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

