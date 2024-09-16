Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $231.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.07. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

