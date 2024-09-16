MARBLEX (MBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. MARBLEX has a market cap of $50.56 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,002,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,738,471 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,002,898 with 139,738,471.04673845 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.3760479 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $832,489.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.