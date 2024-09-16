Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 420,402 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,402 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

