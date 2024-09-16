Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

AMLP opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

