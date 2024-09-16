Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.42 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $46,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.52 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average of $153.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.