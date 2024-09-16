Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.09

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 403738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

