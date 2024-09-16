Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $139,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANH opened at $263.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $268.89.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

