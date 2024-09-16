Lobo EV Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LOBO) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Lobo EV Technologies’ (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 17th. Lobo EV Technologies had issued 1,380,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,520,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Lobo EV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOBO opened at 1.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lobo EV Technologies has a 52 week low of 1.75 and a 52 week high of 5.79.

Get Lobo EV Technologies alerts:

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lobo EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.