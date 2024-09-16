Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $187.60

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.60 and last traded at $187.60, with a volume of 5187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Lennar Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Lennar by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

