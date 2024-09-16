Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $893.00 at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $990.00 to $893.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,010.53.

LRCX traded down $13.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $756.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,291. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,130.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $868.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $932.18. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

