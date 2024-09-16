Kujira Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.17 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $41.17 million and $135,315.41 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.38104141 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $151,970.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

