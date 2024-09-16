Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 78,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 61,712 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $0.20.

Knightscope Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knightscope Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Knightscope as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

