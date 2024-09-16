KKR & Co. Inc. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 17,305 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 138% compared to the typical volume of 7,281 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.45. 1,559,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

