Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.57

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.57 and last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Kingdee International Software Group Trading Down 2.0 %

About Kingdee International Software Group

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

