Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0 %

KMI stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

