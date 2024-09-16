Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Kava has a market capitalization of $323.49 million and $6.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.