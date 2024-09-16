JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.6% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,569,000 after buying an additional 430,134 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

