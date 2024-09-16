Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JWEL remained flat at $1.36 during trading hours on Friday. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,418. Jowell Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Jowell Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

