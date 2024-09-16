Jito (JTO) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Jito (JTO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Jito token can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003283 BTC on major exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $223.31 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jito has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,621,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.04216348 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $18,451,662.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

