iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $144.59

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.59 and last traded at $146.05, with a volume of 230862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.39.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

