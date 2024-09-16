iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.41

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.41 and last traded at $107.51, with a volume of 167001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

