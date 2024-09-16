iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EWJV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. 11,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,699. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $33.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $266.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,367,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 516.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 106,760 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

