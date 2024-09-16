iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Decreased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,032,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.