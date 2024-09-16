iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.56

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.56 and last traded at $88.04, with a volume of 4768656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 899,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,489,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

