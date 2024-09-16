iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Abound Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of Abound Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

